Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCMWY. Barclays downgraded shares of Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. Swisscom has a one year low of $47.45 and a one year high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

