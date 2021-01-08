Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Swiss Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC raised shares of Swiss Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.40.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.