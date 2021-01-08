Swarm City (SWT) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,430.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $147,034.89 and $2,430.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00038003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.60 or 0.00273495 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.47 or 0.02553979 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

