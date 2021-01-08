SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells $1,941,819.32 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,941,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Thomas E. Hale sold 4,300 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $116,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,890 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $179,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56.

SVMK stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

