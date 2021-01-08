SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $385.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $407.78 and last traded at $404.62, with a volume of 2320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.16.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John China sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,196,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after buying an additional 77,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,231,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average of $279.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.