Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.09

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.39, with a volume of 7123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $40,704.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,105 shares in the company, valued at $665,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $345,501 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 410,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

