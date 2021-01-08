SuRo Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,477 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 221 put options.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 440.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.55%.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 17,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $180,842.13. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,636.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,434 shares of company stock valued at $977,123. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the third quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

