Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 53.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 74.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

