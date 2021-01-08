Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) Upgraded to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$0.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.30.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGY. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.79.

Shares of SGY remained flat at $C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 320,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,509. Surge Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO) (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post -0.1573333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 775,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$186,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811,813 shares in the company, valued at C$434,835.12.

About Surge Energy Inc. (SGY.TO)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

