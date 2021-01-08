Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group downgraded Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,082.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,173.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,355,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $85,293,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,381,005 shares of company stock valued at $284,934,857 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sunrun by 63.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

