Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 7,439 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,173.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $3,806,087.84.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40.

RUN opened at $90.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9,082.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.06.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

