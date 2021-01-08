SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading 20.2% Higher

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares rose 20.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.65 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 21,968,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,165,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SunPower by 23,074.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,415,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

