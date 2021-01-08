Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Trading Up 9%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 12,768,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,845,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

