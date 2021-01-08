Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.52% from the stock’s previous close.

SUM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

