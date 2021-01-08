Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $159.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

