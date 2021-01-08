Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $76.43. 589,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,120. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,277 shares of company stock worth $959,382. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

