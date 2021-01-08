Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SEOAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SEOAY stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

