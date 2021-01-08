Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.76

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.76 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 4653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $955.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

