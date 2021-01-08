Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $989.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

