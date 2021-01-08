Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,827 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,033% compared to the typical volume of 141 put options.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its position in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

