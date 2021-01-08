Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nuance Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 739 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $129,132.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,341.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,334,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 112,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.50, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

