Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,370 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,612% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 479,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

