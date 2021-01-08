Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,480.00 and a beta of 2.73. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

