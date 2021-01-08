STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. 394,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

