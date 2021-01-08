Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Cut to “Neutral” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.39.

NYSE:SF opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $555,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

