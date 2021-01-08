Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 1,081,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 731,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.16.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.