Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 120,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 71,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 163.0% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,202,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

