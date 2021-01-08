STERIS (NYSE:STE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE stock opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.57.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

