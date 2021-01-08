Stephens Increases Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $32.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHUY. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.89.

CHUY stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 324 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chuy’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

