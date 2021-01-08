Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New $26.50 Price Target at Maxim Group

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $16.00 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STZHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stelco from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stelco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of STZHF traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,120. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. Stelco has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada and the United States. It provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.