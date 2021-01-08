Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.38.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,391. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $41.60.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,696,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 132,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 63,898 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

