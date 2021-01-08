State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,818 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.20. 335,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,373,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $197.19. The company has a market capitalization of $281.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $244.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

