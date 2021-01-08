State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 77,681 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,681 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.00. 544,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,119. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $411.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

