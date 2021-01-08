State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 56,688 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,688 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $62,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $70,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Shares of T traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.86. 1,743,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,341,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.