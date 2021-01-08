State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,349 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Linde were worth $23,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Linde by 190.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after purchasing an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.43. 43,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

