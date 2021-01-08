State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.32.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $507.77. 57,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,949. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

