Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

