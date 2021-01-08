Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $952,767.00

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $952,767.00 worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 916,326,558 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

