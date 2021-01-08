Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Standard Chartered in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SCBFF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of SCBFF opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

