Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2021 // Comments off

Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.