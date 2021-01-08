Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Standard Chartered stock remained flat at $$6.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

