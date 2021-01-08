Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (STM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR: STM):

1/5/2021 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR STM traded up €3.30 ($3.88) on Friday, reaching €61.45 ($72.29). 85,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39. Stabilus S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €63.50 ($74.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €50.67.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

