St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJPF stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.