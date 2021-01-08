S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

