S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) shares rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 408,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 267,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

