SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,216,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after buying an additional 572,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

