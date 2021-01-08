SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SQZ. Bank of America began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.