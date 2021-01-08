SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLOW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

FLOW traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

