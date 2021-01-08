SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLOW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
FLOW traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.99. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 72.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 142,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.
