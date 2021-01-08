Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 250,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 489,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -19.55.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,352 shares of company stock worth $8,692,849.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

