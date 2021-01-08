Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $676.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $676.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $700.00 million and the lowest is $660.90 million. Splunk posted sales of $791.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $270.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,344. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.60. 101,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,077. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.83 and its 200 day moving average is $194.37.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.