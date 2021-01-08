Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,007. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

